Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $585.00 and last traded at $585.00. 5,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 70,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.08 and a 200 day moving average of $548.42.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $340,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

