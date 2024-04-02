Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE:TPL traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $567.91. 38,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,173. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.08 and a 200 day moving average of $548.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $422.07 and a 1-year high of $666.67.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 651 shares of company stock valued at $342,147 in the last 90 days. 20.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,500,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

