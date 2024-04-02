Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.59 on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,305,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,246,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.