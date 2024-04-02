Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $62.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

