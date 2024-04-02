TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.98

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.98 and last traded at C$62.50, with a volume of 2053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.03.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.66.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of C$228.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TerraVest Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

