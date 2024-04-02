Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $682.54 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $682.54 million and approximately $88.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 701,669,932 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.