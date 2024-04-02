Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Reaches $52.88 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $685.23 million and $52.88 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 701,669,932 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

