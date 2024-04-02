Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.04.

DG opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

