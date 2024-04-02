Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

