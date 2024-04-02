Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.07), with a volume of 3867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
