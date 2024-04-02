Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 688,580 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 590,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

