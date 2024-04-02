Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 19th

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Table Trac Stock Up 9.6 %
OTCMKTS TBTC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.
About Table Trac
