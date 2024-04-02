Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Table Trac Price Performance
Table Trac stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.
About Table Trac
