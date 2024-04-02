Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Table Trac Price Performance

Table Trac stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Get Table Trac alerts:

About Table Trac

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.