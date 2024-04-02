T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,137 shares of company stock valued at $932,836,118 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.74. 310,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.