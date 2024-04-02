Syscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.31 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $219.43 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,185.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.20 or 0.00965779 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00133016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,887,940 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

