Swipe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.42 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $257.19 million and $9.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 599,274,199 coins and its circulating supply is 599,273,658 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

