S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

