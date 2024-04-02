Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,415,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,836,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,523 shares of company stock valued at $776,578. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

