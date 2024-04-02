Substratum (SUB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $55.39

Substratum (SUB) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $55.39 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007560 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,339.57 or 0.99877909 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00135167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047988 USD and is up 33.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $69.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

