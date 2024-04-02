Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

