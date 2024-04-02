Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 963 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.96. 2,595,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $342.30 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

