Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $149,748,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after buying an additional 4,670,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,829,781 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 5,393,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,464. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -588.40, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

