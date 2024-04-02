Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $54,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,669,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,720. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.