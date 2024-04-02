Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 242,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 20,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $5,276,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,470,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,243,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,951,125. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

