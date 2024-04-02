Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $816.59. The stock had a trading volume of 530,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,517. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $807.15 and a 200-day moving average of $745.77.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

