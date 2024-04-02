Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,999. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.