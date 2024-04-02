Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,280. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

