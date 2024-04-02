Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Southern worth $69,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

