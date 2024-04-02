Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

