Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.76. 718,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

