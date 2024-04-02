Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $11.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $757.00. The company had a trading volume of 768,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,724. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $770.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

