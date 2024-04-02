Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.16. The company had a trading volume of 263,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,099. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

