StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,350 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

