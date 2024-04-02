StockNews.com Upgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.