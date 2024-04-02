StockNews.com Upgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.