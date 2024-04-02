StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

