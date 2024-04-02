StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
