StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

