StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
