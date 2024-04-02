StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 162,396 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

