StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

