StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 374,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

