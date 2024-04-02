StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

