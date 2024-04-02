StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.01. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

