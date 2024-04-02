Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tilray Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 74,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,232 call options.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 43,194,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,212,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.