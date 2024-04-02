State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.45. The company had a trading volume of 507,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,832. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

