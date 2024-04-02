State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 86,872 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,872 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,575,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,191. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.