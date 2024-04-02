State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.00. The company had a trading volume of 386,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.74 and a 200 day moving average of $316.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.