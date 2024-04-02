State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,173. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

