State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.88. 733,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

