State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, reaching $569.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,482. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

View Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,078 shares of company stock worth $18,599,228 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.